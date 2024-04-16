Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves stole and damaged one of Sheffield’s new free city centre buses, before damaging it just outside the city in the early hours.

The company which operates the new all-electric Sheffield Connect service confirmed two buses were broken into in the early hours of Monday, with ‘at least one’ stolen.

Pictures show that it was later seen in Killamarsh, with damage reported to have happened to both to the bus and another vehicle.

Picture shows damage at the scene where the Sheffield Connect bus was apparently damaged in Killamarsh. Photo: Danielle Andrews

Wreckage from the bus was still visible at the roadside today.

One resident told The Star that reports on social media had described a bang at around 5.30am.

The operator of the new service, South Pennine Buses, issued a statement on the incident.

South Pennine Buses director Kevin Carr said in a statement: “Shortly before 2am this morning two of our Sheffield Connect buses were illegally entered into by subjects.

“Shortly later, subjects stole at least one of the vehicles from its site. Subsequently during the period of the night significant damage was caused to our vehicle and that of third parties and third party property. We are working with our partners at SYMCA (South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority) and Sheffield City Council , whilst South Yorkshire Police have begun a full investigation to identify the subjects and bring them to account.

The Sheffield Connect shuttle has been rebranded and reborn with four eye-catching green buses, an extra route around town and all while remaining completely free.

“We respectfully ask for your patience whilst these enquiries are ongoing and rest assured our team are working incredibly hard to minimise any disruption.

“We thank you for your understanding and co-operation during what is a very upsetting time for our team.”

South Yorkshire Police confirmed they are now investigating the incident.

They said in a statement: “We were called at 7.52am yesterday morning (Monday 15 April) to reports of a theft of a bus.

“It is reported that a Sheffield Connect bus was taken during the night from the Sheffield Interchange, but then later returned in the early hours of the morning.

“It is also reported that the buses has been significantly damaged.

“Enquiries are currently ongoing and officers are asking if anyone has information that could assist their investigation, to come forward calling 101 and quoting incident number 125 of 15 April 2024.”

Launched last week, Sheffield Connect is the city centre's dedicated electric bus service providing free travel for everyone, and is intended to make it easier to get around the city centre.

There are two Sheffield Connect services. Sheffield Connect 1 (SC1) and Sheffield Connect 2 (SC2).

A South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority spokesperson said: “A Sheffield Connect bus was stolen on Monday morning (15 April) and subsequently returned to the Sheffield Interchange. The bus has sustained significant damage as a result of this incident.

“South Yorkshire Police are currently investigating this matter and we will work with partners to review security arrangements in light of this incident.

“This incident has unfortunately had a knock-on effect on some Sheffield Connect services. Customers will be kept updated on Sheffield Connect timetable frequency through Travel South Yorkshire website and social media channels.”