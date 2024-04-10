Council to spend £9.3m maintaining and fixing roads across Barnsley – here are all the roads to be repaired this year
In a report to BMBC’s cabinet, highways bosses say £5.1m will be spent repairing local roads, and £855,000 will be spent on repairing footpaths.
The council is expected to receive a total of £1.2m over two years from the government’s cancellation of HS2, which will be spent on works on roads, railand buses.
The report adds that roadworks will mostly take place over the school summer holidays, with staff working longer hours to minimise disruption.
A further £1m will be spent on the borough’s drainage systems, including replacing drain covers which have been stolen.
The remaining £1.1m will be spent on projects including bridge repairs, street lighting, traffic signs, paving in the town centre and car parks.
All the roads to be repaired in 2024/25
Barnsley Central
- Clyde Street
- Commercial Street
- Princess Street
Monk Bretton
- Shelley Drive
Cudworth
- Carrs Lane
- Royston Road
Darfield
- Balkley Lane
- Howard Street
- Illsley Road
- Maytree Close
Kexborough
- Ballfield Lane
Mapplewell
- Maple Road
Staincross
- Broadway
- New Road
- Dearne Hall Road Service Road
Darton
- High Close
- Middle Close
- Oak Tree Close
- Swallow Close
Dodworth
- Orchard Croft
Redbrook
- Ripley Grove
Goldthorpe
- Barnsley Road
- Market Square
Thurnscoe
- John Street
- Merrill Road
- St Andrew’s Square Dearne South
Dodworth
- Butterleys
- Farrow Close
- Higham Lane
- Nostell Fold
Pogmoor
- Mickledon Way
Kingstone
- Allatt Close
- Cope Street
- Dean Street
- Derby Street
Worsbrough
- Dickinson Road
Monk Bretton
- Bentham Drive
- Pinehall Drive
Brierley
- Chestnut Avenue
Great Houghton
- New Street
- Park Lane
Grimethorpe
- Stacey Crescent
Gawber
- Haverdale Rise
Smithies
- Bleasdale Grove
Old Town
- Stretton Road
Cawthorne
- High Hoyland Lane
- Horn Croft
Crane Moor
- Cliffe Common Lane
- Gudgeon Hole Lane
Silkstone
- Blacker Green Lane
Tankersley
- MacNaghten Road
- Maple Road
Thurgoland
- Eastfield Lane
Cubley
- Gledhill Avenue
- Joan Royd Lane
Penistone
- Broadstone Road
- Hall Gate
- Talbot Road
Birdwell
- Merlin Close
- Peregrine Drive
Hoyland Common
- Sale Street
Athersley
- Chatsworth Road
- Cromford Avenue
- Laithes Close
Ardsley
- Roehampton Rise
Kendray
- Birk Avenue
- Colley Avenue
Wombwell
- Neville Court
- Barnsley Road
- Bartholomew Street
- Bondfield Crescent
- Kings Road
- Pitt Road
- Wainwright Avenue
- A61 Wakefield Road
- A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland
- A628 Barnsley Road, Hoylandswaine