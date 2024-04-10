Council to spend £9.3m maintaining and fixing roads across Barnsley – here are all the roads to be repaired this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a report to BMBC’s cabinet, highways bosses say £5.1m will be spent repairing local roads, and £855,000 will be spent on repairing footpaths.

The council is expected to receive a total of £1.2m over two years from the government’s cancellation of HS2, which will be spent on works on roads, railand buses.

The report adds that roadworks will mostly take place over the school summer holidays, with staff working longer hours to minimise disruption.

Barnsley Council is set to spend £9.3m on repairing and maintaining roads across the borough this year.

A further £1m will be spent on the borough’s drainage systems, including replacing drain covers which have been stolen.

The remaining £1.1m will be spent on projects including bridge repairs, street lighting, traffic signs, paving in the town centre and car parks.

All the roads to be repaired in 2024/25

Barnsley Central

Clyde Street

Commercial Street

Princess Street

Monk Bretton

Shelley Drive

Cudworth

Carrs Lane

Royston Road

Darfield

Balkley Lane

Howard Street

Illsley Road

Maytree Close

Kexborough

Ballfield Lane

Mapplewell

Maple Road

Staincross

Broadway

New Road

Dearne Hall Road Service Road

Darton

High Close

Middle Close

Oak Tree Close

Swallow Close

Dodworth

Orchard Croft

Redbrook

Ripley Grove

Goldthorpe

Barnsley Road

Market Square

Thurnscoe

John Street

Merrill Road

St Andrew’s Square Dearne South

Dodworth

Butterleys

Farrow Close

Higham Lane

Nostell Fold

Pogmoor

Mickledon Way

Kingstone

Allatt Close

Cope Street

Dean Street

Derby Street

Worsbrough

Dickinson Road

Monk Bretton

Bentham Drive

Pinehall Drive

Brierley

Chestnut Avenue

Great Houghton

New Street

Park Lane

Grimethorpe

Stacey Crescent

Gawber

Haverdale Rise

Smithies

Bleasdale Grove

Old Town

Stretton Road

Cawthorne

High Hoyland Lane

Horn Croft

Crane Moor

Cliffe Common Lane

Gudgeon Hole Lane

Silkstone

Blacker Green Lane

Tankersley

MacNaghten Road

Maple Road

Thurgoland

Eastfield Lane

Cubley

Gledhill Avenue

Joan Royd Lane

Penistone

Broadstone Road

Hall Gate

Talbot Road

Birdwell

Merlin Close

Peregrine Drive

Hoyland Common

Sale Street

Athersley

Chatsworth Road

Cromford Avenue

Laithes Close

Ardsley

Roehampton Rise

Kendray

Birk Avenue

Colley Avenue

Wombwell