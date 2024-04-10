Council to spend £9.3m maintaining and fixing roads across Barnsley – here are all the roads to be repaired this year

Barnsley Council is set to spend £9.3m on repairing and maintaining roads across the borough this year.
Danielle Andrews
By Danielle Andrews
Published 10th Apr 2024, 12:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In a report to BMBC’s cabinet, highways bosses say £5.1m will be spent repairing local roads, and £855,000 will be spent on repairing footpaths.

The council is expected to receive a total of £1.2m over two years from the government’s cancellation of HS2, which will be spent on works on roads, railand buses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report adds that roadworks will mostly take place over the school summer holidays, with staff working longer hours to minimise disruption.

Barnsley Council is set to spend £9.3m on repairing and maintaining roads across the borough this year.Barnsley Council is set to spend £9.3m on repairing and maintaining roads across the borough this year.
Barnsley Council is set to spend £9.3m on repairing and maintaining roads across the borough this year.

A further £1m will be spent on the borough’s drainage systems, including replacing drain covers which have been stolen.

The remaining £1.1m will be spent on projects including bridge repairs, street lighting, traffic signs, paving in the town centre and car parks.

All the roads to be repaired in 2024/25

Barnsley Central

  • Clyde Street
  • Commercial Street
  • Princess Street

Monk Bretton

  • Shelley Drive

Cudworth

  • Carrs Lane
  • Royston Road

Darfield

  • Balkley Lane
  • Howard Street
  • Illsley Road
  • Maytree Close

Kexborough

  • Ballfield Lane

Mapplewell

  • Maple Road

Staincross

  • Broadway
  • New Road
  • Dearne Hall Road Service Road

Darton

  • High Close
  • Middle Close
  • Oak Tree Close
  • Swallow Close

Dodworth

  • Orchard Croft

Redbrook

  • Ripley Grove

Goldthorpe

  • Barnsley Road
  • Market Square

Thurnscoe

  • John Street
  • Merrill Road
  • St Andrew’s Square Dearne South

Dodworth

  • Butterleys
  • Farrow Close
  • Higham Lane
  • Nostell Fold

Pogmoor

  • Mickledon Way

Kingstone

  • Allatt Close
  • Cope Street
  • Dean Street
  • Derby Street

Worsbrough

  • Dickinson Road

Monk Bretton

  • Bentham Drive
  • Pinehall Drive

Brierley

  • Chestnut Avenue

Great Houghton

  • New Street
  • Park Lane

Grimethorpe

  • Stacey Crescent

Gawber

  • Haverdale Rise

Smithies

  • Bleasdale Grove

Old Town

  • Stretton Road

Cawthorne

  • High Hoyland Lane
  • Horn Croft

Crane Moor

  • Cliffe Common Lane
  • Gudgeon Hole Lane

Silkstone

  • Blacker Green Lane

Tankersley

  • MacNaghten Road
  • Maple Road

Thurgoland

  • Eastfield Lane

Cubley

  • Gledhill Avenue
  • Joan Royd Lane

Penistone

  • Broadstone Road
  • Hall Gate
  • Talbot Road

Birdwell

  • Merlin Close
  • Peregrine Drive

Hoyland Common

  • Sale Street

Athersley

  • Chatsworth Road
  • Cromford Avenue
  • Laithes Close

Ardsley

  • Roehampton Rise

Kendray

  • Birk Avenue
  • Colley Avenue

Wombwell

  • Neville Court
  • Barnsley Road
  • Bartholomew Street
  • Bondfield Crescent
  • Kings Road
  • Pitt Road
  • Wainwright Avenue
  • A61 Wakefield Road
  • A6135 Sheffield Road, Hoyland
  • A628 Barnsley Road, Hoylandswaine
Related topics:Barnsley CouncilBarnsleyHS2