Police were called to a Sheffield leisure park over the weekend due to two children arguing and a rowdy man who wouldn’t leave.

The Star reported on Saturday (January 28) how officers were called out to Sheffield Centertainment, on Broughton Lane. An eyewitness at the time claimed they saw “armed officers, an ambulance and an unmarked police car”.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident, which did not involve armed officers nor any arrests, was over two children arguing and a man who kept shouting at others.

A spokesperson said: “Police were called to Monkey Bizness at Valley Centertainment in Sheffield at 5.42pm on Saturday (January 28) following reports of a disturbance.

“It is reported that a verbal altercation took place between two children in the centre, and a further man was reported to be shouting and refusing to leave following the incident.