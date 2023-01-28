One reliable informant reported that they believed there were armed police officers, an ambulance and an unmarked police car involved in the incident at Valley Centertainment, on Broughton Lane, Sheffield, about 3.45pm, today, Saturday, January 28.
They also stated that police may have been pursuing someone between the Hollywood Bowl ten-pin bowling alley and the Cineworld cinema at the complex and that there may have also been at least one arrest.
Valley Centertainment is a popular leisure and entertainment complex in the Don Valley area of Sheffield boasting eateries and a cinema .
South Yorkshire Police has not yet issued any bulletins or appeals for witnesses or information but updates are expected.
Those who may have any information which may help any police investigation are urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.