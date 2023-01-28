Police and an ambulance were reported to have descended upon Sheffield’s Centertainment complex this afternoon following an incident.

One reliable informant reported that they believed there were armed police officers, an ambulance and an unmarked police car involved in the incident at Valley Centertainment, on Broughton Lane, Sheffield, about 3.45pm, today, Saturday, January 28.

They also stated that police may have been pursuing someone between the Hollywood Bowl ten-pin bowling alley and the Cineworld cinema at the complex and that there may have also been at least one arrest.

Valley Centertainment is a popular leisure and entertainment complex in the Don Valley area of Sheffield boasting eateries and a cinema .

Pictured is the Hollywood Bowl at Sheffield's Centertainment complex, on Boughton Lane, in Don Valley, in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police has not yet issued any bulletins or appeals for witnesses or information but updates are expected.