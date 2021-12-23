Staff at the Sheffield Cats Shelter shop in Hillsborough Barracks were already sweeping up the damage from a break-in this week after staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find they been burgled.

The glass panel on the front door was smashed and the thieves stole a television and a camera.

Staff worked throughout Tuesday to put the shop right.

The Sheffield Cats Shelter Shop at Hillsborough Barracks was broken into overnight on Monday only to then have its windows smashed overnight on Wednesday.

Now, they also have to count the cost of their front windows, which were smashed alongside four other businesses’ on the promenade last night in an overnight vandalism spree.

Speaking after the burglary, manager at the charity shop Ann Watson said: “It just feels awful. How can anybody do it to anybody?

"Everything we do, we do for the welfare of the cats. We’re just a small charity.

The Hillsborough Cats Shelter Shop following both the break in overnight on Monday and the vandalism overnight on Wednesday.

"We’re just trying to pick up all the glass from the door and tidy up.

"I’m just so infuriated. So to whoever did it, thank you very much and merry Christmas.”

The charity shop, along with neighbouring hair salon Maxim, were burgled overnight on Monday (December 20). Items stolen included a television, jewelery and a camera. The offenders broke the glass on the front door on this occasion too.

Today, Thursday, December 23, staff arrived to find their windows had been smashed as well.

Three other businesses – Petzone, Tuffs Carpets and Flames – were also reportedly vandalised in the same way last night, amounting to hundreds of pounds of damage.

Anyone with information about the vandalism against the shops can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police received a call at 12.43am on December 21 to reports of a break in at the Hillsborough Barracks Shopping Mall on Langsett Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that two intruders were seen carrying two boxes of stolen items away from the scene.

“Officers attended and found that both the Sheffield Cat Shelter charity shop and Maxim Hair Salon had received damage to their properties.