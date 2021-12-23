South Yorkshire dad admits dangerous dog charge over death of his newborn son at Doncaster home
A father whose newborn son was killed by the family pet has admitted being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.
Elon Ellis-Joynes was 12 days old when he was attacked by a Chow-Chow-cross at his home in Doncaster on September 13, 2020.
Elon’s parents, Abigail Ellis, 28, and Steven Joynes, 36, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, were both charged following the incident.
Today, Joynes pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.
Ellis, who also appeared in court on Thursday, December 23, denied the same charge at a previous hearing and is due to go on trial on July 11.
Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said another hearing will take place on February 11 when further decisions about the case will be made.
Judge Richardson bailed both defendants but told Joynes: “All sentencing options, including being sent to prison, remain open. The mere fact you’re on bail reveals nothing.”