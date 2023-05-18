The Land Rover Discovery was recovered by Thames Valley Police officers this week after it was reported to the force by a member of the public.
Sharing this photo of the vehicle, TVP posted: “PC Percival from Abingdon ICR Team 4 attended an abandoned vehicle in Wheatley reported by a member of the public. He established it was stolen from Sheffield and it has successfully been recovered.”
One person praised the member of the public who had reported the abandoned vehicle, commenting: “One lucky car owner getting their car back, good job that resident being vigilant!”
The Star revealed earlier this year how the Land Rover Discovery was one of the 10 most commonly stolen models of cars and vans in South Yorkshire, behind only the Ford Transit and Ford Fiesta. The Land Rover Discovery is priced from around £60,000.