Sheffield car crime: Land Rover Discovery stolen in Sheffield is found 150 miles away in Oxfordshire

A car which was stolen in Sheffield has been found abandoned 150 miles away in Oxfordshire.

By Robert Cumber
Published 18th May 2023, 11:08 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:08 BST

The Land Rover Discovery was recovered by Thames Valley Police officers this week after it was reported to the force by a member of the public.

Sharing this photo of the vehicle, TVP posted: “PC Percival from Abingdon ICR Team 4 attended an abandoned vehicle in Wheatley reported by a member of the public. He established it was stolen from Sheffield and it has successfully been recovered.”

One person praised the member of the public who had reported the abandoned vehicle, commenting: “One lucky car owner getting their car back, good job that resident being vigilant!”

This Land Rover Discovery was found abandoned in Oxfordshire after being stolen 150 miles away in Sheffield. Photo: TVP South Oxon and Vale of White Horse
This Land Rover Discovery was found abandoned in Oxfordshire after being stolen 150 miles away in Sheffield. Photo: TVP South Oxon and Vale of White Horse

The Star revealed earlier this year how the Land Rover Discovery was one of the 10 most commonly stolen models of cars and vans in South Yorkshire, behind only the Ford Transit and Ford Fiesta. The Land Rover Discovery is priced from around £60,000.