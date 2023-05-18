A car which was stolen in Sheffield has been found abandoned 150 miles away in Oxfordshire.

The Land Rover Discovery was recovered by Thames Valley Police officers this week after it was reported to the force by a member of the public.

Sharing this photo of the vehicle, TVP posted: “PC Percival from Abingdon ICR Team 4 attended an abandoned vehicle in Wheatley reported by a member of the public. He established it was stolen from Sheffield and it has successfully been recovered.”

One person praised the member of the public who had reported the abandoned vehicle, commenting: “One lucky car owner getting their car back, good job that resident being vigilant!”

This Land Rover Discovery was found abandoned in Oxfordshire after being stolen 150 miles away in Sheffield. Photo: TVP South Oxon and Vale of White Horse