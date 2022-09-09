Sheffield cannabis dealer locked up as judge warns people 'must' be 'deterred' from committing similar crimes
A Sheffield judge has warned that people must be ‘deterred’ from dealing cannabis and possessing weapons, as he jailed a man found with hundreds of pounds’ worth of the Class B drug.
The offending of defendant, Abdul Hakim, was exposed at around 2.30pm on October 1, 2020, when police officers patrolling in Sheffield ‘became aware’ of ‘this defendant parked in Audi,’ prosecuting barrister, Neil Coxon, told Sheffield Crown Court.
Mr Coxon added: “They went to speak to him, he was the only occupant. They detected the smell of cannabis, and on speaking with the defendant. He made full admissions about being in possession of cannabis.”
The September 6 hearing was told that police subsequently carried out a search of the vehicle and found what Mr Coxon described as ‘several significant items’ stored within a ‘large fabric bag’ in the boot of the vehicle.
Most Popular
-
1
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
-
2
Postal strikes Sheffield: CWU calls of Friday's strike action 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
-
4
Rats: Experts urge Sheffield residents to prepare for an invasion of 'ultra-rats' almost the size of rabbits
-
5
Howard Street / Percy Street Rotherham: Residents rush to help as young woman collapses and dies on street
“Contained within was a roll of cling film and cannabis was located in various articles,” Mr Coxon said, adding that police found a total of 92 grams of cannabis, with an estimated street value in Sheffield of between £540 and £920, depending on whether it was sold in one-gram deals or in higher amounts.
Police also recovered a blade and a Nokia mobile telephone, containing 15 text messages sent by the owner to the contacts ‘effectively asking if they want drugs’ with phrases such as ‘fire dawg holla,’ Mr Coxon added.
Hakim, aged 24, was subsequently arrested and charged with production with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a bladed article, both of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.
Cost of living crisis: People giving pets to rescue charities as they can no longer afford to keep them
Defending, John Batchelor, said Hakim, of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, was just 22 when these offences took place almost two years ago, and was in the midst of a difficult set of circumstances due to being ‘estranged’ from his family, leading to him ‘sofa surfing’.
Mr Batchelor added that Hakim has not reoffended in the intervening 23 months, and prior to this set of offences, had a clean criminal record.
The Judge, Recorder Ward, said an immediate custodial sentence was ‘necessary,’ and jailed Hakim for eight months.
He told him: “We must deter others from committing these sort of offences.”
Mr Batchelor said an appeal against the sentence would be lodged immediately.