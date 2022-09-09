Sheffield cannabis dealer locked up as judge warns people 'must' be 'deterred' from committing similar crimes

The offending of defendant, Abdul Hakim, was exposed at around 2.30pm on October 1, 2020, when police officers patrolling in Sheffield ‘became aware’ of ‘this defendant parked in Audi,’ prosecuting barrister, Neil Coxon, told Sheffield Crown Court.

Mr Coxon added: “They went to speak to him, he was the only occupant. They detected the smell of cannabis, and on speaking with the defendant. He made full admissions about being in possession of cannabis.”

The September 6 hearing was told that police subsequently carried out a search of the vehicle and found what Mr Coxon described as ‘several significant items’ stored within a ‘large fabric bag’ in the boot of the vehicle.

Abdul Hakim has been sentenced to eight months' custody after admitting to offences including possession with intent to supply cannabis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Contained within was a roll of cling film and cannabis was located in various articles,” Mr Coxon said, adding that police found a total of 92 grams of cannabis, with an estimated street value in Sheffield of between £540 and £920, depending on whether it was sold in one-gram deals or in higher amounts.

Police also recovered a blade and a Nokia mobile telephone, containing 15 text messages sent by the owner to the contacts ‘effectively asking if they want drugs’ with phrases such as ‘fire dawg holla,’ Mr Coxon added.

Hakim, aged 24, was subsequently arrested and charged with production with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a bladed article, both of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Cost of living crisis: People giving pets to rescue charities as they can no longer afford to keep them

Defending, John Batchelor, said Hakim, of Spring Lane, Arbourthorne, was just 22 when these offences took place almost two years ago, and was in the midst of a difficult set of circumstances due to being ‘estranged’ from his family, leading to him ‘sofa surfing’.

Mr Batchelor added that Hakim has not reoffended in the intervening 23 months, and prior to this set of offences, had a clean criminal record.

The Judge, Recorder Ward, said an immediate custodial sentence was ‘necessary,’ and jailed Hakim for eight months.

He told him: “We must deter others from committing these sort of offences.”