Sheffield cafe's appeal as tip jar is stolen by 'erratic and hyperactive' man

The wooden tip bowl containing a small amount of money was stolen from Cafe #9 in Nether Edge yesterday just as staff were closing for the day.

Cafe employee Mario D’Agostino said: “This guy was hanging about a lot in the daytime being quite manic and chatting a lot and I didn’t really think anything of it. But he came back later in the day as we were closing and starting helping to bring chairs and tables in, which I immediately told him to stop doing.

"He was poking about in the back yard and seemed very agitated and hyperactive and I tried to just get him to chill out, my colleague and I were busy closing up.

Cafe #9

"He started remarking that we were the only people there and asking about when we worked and who’d be working tomorrow, so I felt pretty suspicious, with that on top of his erratic behaviour.

"I started wondering what I’d do if he was indeed trying to rob us, as his questions implied, but before I could really think he’d grabbed the tip jar and run off down the street.”

Posting on social media, owner Jonny Dean said: “Not too upset about the money, but the wooden bowl the money was in was particularly nice. If anybody comes across it, in a garden, a hedge, or a bin, please bear us in mind.”

Johnny Dean from Cafe#9.