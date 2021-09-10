Sheffield cafe owner left puzzled after front door smashed in vandal attack

Owner of Vittles Cafe in Broomhill, Michael Caswell said he found out about the incident at 7.15am when he turned up to work.

But he said nothing was taken from the shop and the only damage was a shattered window on the front door which he believed was smashed by a brick that was left outside the premises.

He said: "We don't know what time it happened. We found out when we came in this morning. Only the front door is smashed, we don't know why.

The front door of the cafe was smashed in the early hours of Friday morning.

"If they wanted to break in and nick something, they could've climbed over the broken glass."

He said apart from anti social behaviour activities which are common in the area, he has never experienced an incident such as this.

"We have been in the business for nine years now, so far, and nothing like this has ever happened before," he said.

The damage caused by the attack.

Despite the incident, Michael said the cafe is opening for business as usual.

"We have boarded up the front door for now - it might be like this until Monday or Tuesday next week until we get the door fixed," he said.

He said he has reported the incident to non-emergency number 101 and still awaiting response from the police.