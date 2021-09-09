Police search for arsonists who set Sheffield pub alight while owners were asleep inside

Police are currently looking into two incidents in which the Sheaf Hotel Public House, on Bramall Lane, was reportedly set alight.

The pub was first targeted on Tuesday 24 August, between 1.15am and 1.45am. Officers were then called again on Sunday 5 September to reports that a fire had been started between 4.40am and 5am.

On both occasions, the occupants were inside and in bed but nobody was injured. Damage was caused to the interior of the pub.

The Sheaf House Hotel, Bramall Lane

If you were in the area at the time of either incident, or have information which could assist our enquiries, please contact police. We are also asking any drivers who were travelling through the area to check their dash-cam footage.