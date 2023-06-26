News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield burglaries: Sheffield teenager charged with six counts of car theft over alleged break-ins in Rotherham

The alleged offences took place over May and June 2023.
By alastair ulke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 17:42 BST

A Sheffield teenager has been charged over a series of break-ins and car thefts that took place in the Rotherham area this year.

Dylan Steele appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (June 24) charged with seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.

Several of the charges relate to alleged burglaries and thefts reported in the Bramley, Wickersley and Treeton areas of Rotherham in May and June 2023.

File photo. Dylan Steele, 18, formerly of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been charged with seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.File photo. Dylan Steele, 18, formerly of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been charged with seven counts of burglary, one count of attempted burglary and six counts of theft of a motor vehicle.
The others relate to alleged burglaries and thefts reported in the Dronfield area of Derbyshire.

Steele, formerly of Water Slacks Close, Sheffield, has been remanded in custody and will next appear before Sheffield Crown Court on July 23, 2023.

If you have concerns about burglary in your area, or you have information about individuals committing burglaries, you can pass this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.