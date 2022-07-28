Gejza Balogh, aged 21, of Greenland View, Darnall, Sheffield, struck at the property while the family were at home and stole items including a Mercedes car, and a necklace and an iPad which both had sentimental value, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Melissa Morton told the July 27 hearing that a couple and one of their children had been at home when the property was raided overnight and other stolen items included two handbags, a coat, sound systems and cash.

Recorder Richard Woolfall told Balogh: “The family had gone to bed. A child was present in the house and their property was entered. A tool had been used to prise open the window.

Gejza Balogh was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on July 27, 2022, to two years of custody.

“High monetary-valued property was stolen. A car valued at £12,000 was also stolen as the car keys had been taken.

“That car was recovered but was damaged. In addition, in excess of £5,000 worth of property was stolen. That property has not been recovered. In addition there were two items of high sentimental value.”

He added the necklace had belonged to the deceased mother of the victim and a stolen iPad had been bequeathed to her partner by his father.

Stolen items that had been in the Mercedes included a tent, pillows, two sleeping bags, the necklace and an iPhone, according to Ms Morton.

Balogh, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the burglary and theft of the vehicle from August, 2021, and to previously causing criminal damage at his sister’s boyfriend’s home in January, 2021, after he trashed this property. He also admitted failing to surrender to custody.

Ms Morton explained when Balogh had trashed his sister’s boyfriend’s rented property he damaged windows, a door, pictures, a TV and drawers and £3,000 of repairs were needed.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Balogh had acted immaturely and there may have been an element of exploitation in relation to the burglary because he was mixing with negative peers.