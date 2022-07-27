Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 26 how Daniel Winwood, aged 31, of Truman Grove, Deepcar, Sheffield, had controlled and coerced the youngster and repeatedly had sex with her before he subjected her to a prolonged attack.

Judge David Dixon told Winwood: “You are quite clearly dangerous. First of all you have a relevant conviction. It’s clear from the pre-sentence report and psychiatric report that you are prone to using violence and sexual violence at a whim and you will do what you want to get what you want.”

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said Winwood, who has previous convictions for a rape, robbery, assault, possessing a knife and harassment, met the girl when she was aged 14 via Facebook when he believed she was aged 16.

Pictured is Daniel Winwood, aged 31, of Truman Grove, at Deepcar, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 13 years and six months of custody after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, producing cannabis and four counts of sexual activity with a child. Daniel P. Winwood, who has previous convictions includuing rape, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on July 26, 2022, to an extended sentence of 13-years and six-months of custody after he was deemed to be dangerous and he must serve six-years and two-months of custody before he can be considered for release.

Mr Bailey added Winwood was controlling and abusive and he stopped the girl from seeing friends and there was violence including punching her and squeezing her face.

The complainant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, stated Winwood made her have sex two or three times a week and made her perform oral sex.

Winwood had been given a Child Abduction Warning Notice to prevent him having further contact with the complainant, according to Mr Bailey, and despite learning her true age he messaged her and threatened her family.

Mr Bailey said Winwood subsequently grabbed the girl from the Fox Valley Shopping Park, at Stocksbridge, and took her to his flat where he hit her, took her phone, picked up a bottle and hit her over the head.

Winwood kept punching and kicking the youngster and pulled her hair and struck her head against a bath, according to Mr Bailey.

The complainant stated Winwood had threatened her with knives and a hammer during the incident.

Winwood was arrested on a footpath nearby and police found knives and a hammer and three cannabis plants at his home.

The defendant pleaded guilty to a raft of offences committed between 2018 and 2021 including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour, producing cannabis, and four counts of sexual activity with a child.

His victim stated she is no longer an outgoing girl and she struggles to sleep and has been left with nightmares.

Her mother added Winwood has ruined her daughter’s life and she fears he will carry out his threats.

Vanessa Saxton, defending, said Winwood who has poor mental health and has suffered with substance abuse does recognise he needs help.

Ms Saxton added: “There is hope for this gentleman and whilst he recognises and accepts he will be subject to a lengthy sentence one hopes that sentence does not trample over that hope.”

Judge Dixon sentenced Winwood to an extended custodial sentence of 13 years and six months after he deemed the defendant to be dangerous.

He told Winwood he would have to serve at least six years and two months before he could be considered for release and if it is decided he is not fit for release he will remain in custody for 13-and-a-half years.