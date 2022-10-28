South Yorkshire Police answer 50,000 calls last month - including time wasters saying they were 'cereal killers'
South Yorkshire Police answered 50,000 community calls last month – including a time waster who phoned up to say they were “a cereal killer”.
Amid 25,191 emergency calls to 999 and 27,767 reports to 101, the force sys they still have to deal with crank dials.
They highlighted one in September who took time out of handlers’ lifesaving schedule to say: “I’m a cereal killer, and I could murder some cornflakes.”
It comes as October 24 – 30 is marked as Control Room Week.