A heavy police presence was spotted on Norfolk Park Road earlier tonight (December 1) after reports of a ‘device’ found at Norfolk Park Village student accommodation.

It led to police evacuating several buildings and cordoning off the main entrance to the halls while a bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have now confirmed that the “device" was of no concern.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Earlier this evening officers cordoned off and evacuated buildings on Norfolk Park Road in Sheffield after a suspicious-looking item was found by a member of the public.

“Specialist teams attended the scene and, after examining the item, determined there were no concerns about the item.

“The cordon has now been lifted and South Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we have dealt with this issue.”