A heavy police presence has been spotted on Norfolk Park Road tonight at the entrance to Norfolk Park Village student accommodation.

Witnesses have told The Star upwards of five police cars on the scene to close off the road.

It is understood a bomb disposal team is on site dealing with a ‘suspicious package’ found at the halls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A heavy police presence has been spotted at Norfolk Park Road over reports of a 'suspicious package' at the student halls.

South Yorkshire Police has confirmed in statement that they have evacuated a number of buildings after receiving reports of a ‘device’.

An eyewitness said: “There are police officers at the entrance to the halls of residence and it is completely cordoned off. I saw a few students leaving but they aren’t letting anybody in.

"There are a lot of police cars at the scene and we also saw a police van just around the corner, on City Road. People walking past were asking the officers lots of questions and they were reassuring them as much as they could.”

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have cordoned off and evacuated a number of buildings just off Norfolk Park Road in Sheffield following reports of a suspicious item being found by a member of the public.

A bomb disposal team is reportedly on site at Norfolk Park Village to deal with the situation.

“Enquiries into the device continue at this stage, and members of the public are asked to please stay away from the area while specialist teams carry out their work.”

The incident is believed to have begun sometime after 6pm.