The steep fine may be because it's not the first time Simon Justin Alderson Lloyd has been in court for speeding.

A Sheffield man has been ordered to pay £2,000 and banned from driving for three months after going nine miles over the speed limit.

On January 13, 2023, Simon Justin Alderson Lloyd, 57, of Ashfurlong Road, Dore, was caught going at 39mph in his BMW while driving on the A621 Baslow Road, a 30mph route between Owler Bar and Totley.

A Sheffield BMW driver has racked up nearly £5,000 in costs to the courts entirely through speeding fines.

However, at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on September 20, the bench threw the book at Lloyd. His total sentence included a £700 fine, another £1,120 in surcharges, £110 in costs, and a three-month driving ban.

The steep penalty may be because it is not the first time Lloyd has been in court for speeding in a 30mph area.

In fact, as of today, his total fines for breaking the speed limit have nearly reached £5,000.

On July 12, 2022, the 57-year-old drove at 35mph on the A629 Wortley Road and was handed a £700 fine with three points.

Following the offence in January 2023, he was then caught two days in a row speeding on the same 30mph road in June.

On June 22, he drove at 37mph on the A629 Wortley Road - before doing it again at 35mph the very next day.

His combined sentence for these two offences included £1,400 in fines, £840 in surcharges, £110 in costs and three points.