Sheffield bath bomb shoplifter jailed for fourth time in a year

A Sheffield shoplifter has been sent back to prison for the fourth time in a year.

Connor Francis-Stock, aged 25, of Blackstock Road, has been given jail sentences totalling a year and a half since December last year, but has re-offended three times in 2024.

On Boxing Day, after committing 13 thefts, including eight at Lush on Fargate which came to a total of over £1,400, he was jailed for seven months and two weeks.

But, in April, he admitted another “spate” of shoplifting offences in early 2024, and was jailed for a further six months.

Three months later, between July 8 and 11, Francis-Stock again stole from the Lush store, taking £198 worth of goods from the bath bomb retailer.

He was imprisoned again on July 23, for 10 weeks.

Eleven weeks after receiving that sentence, on October 8, he was arrested for stealing £250 worth of goods from Lush, River Island and Hotel Chocolat.

He was charged with three counts of shoplifting and one count of failing to attend an initial assessment following a test for a class A drug.

He pleaded guilty on all charges at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 9, and on October 30 was given 12 weeks in prison, a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order, and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

The four jail sentences he has received since his arrest in December 2023 add up to 76 weeks - just under a year and a half.

Sergeant Scott Sarson, of Sheffield Safer Neighbourhood Services Team, said: “Shoplifting is far from a victimless crime, it affects staff and customers, and seriously harms the businesses that are targeted.

“Francis-Scott is a prolific offender and I hope that the custodial sentence he has received will bring home to him and other offenders that we take this form of retail crime seriously in South Yorkshire.

“Officers investigate all incidents of shoplifting that are reported to us, and work hard to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”