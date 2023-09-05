Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man 'needed 36 stitches' after his nose was allegedly bitten in a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.

The victim, who posted pictures of his injuries on social media following the incident, which was reported to police on on Thursday night, said he had been heading for Fargate when the alleged incident happened. Police said he was treated in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to deal with the incident, and said a man had been arrested and charged in connection with it.

The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday, and is due appear before Sheffield Crown Court later this month.

Police said in a statement: "On Thursday 31 August, at around 9pm, we were called to reports of an altercation on High Street in Sheffield City Centre.