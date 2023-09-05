Sheffield 'assault': Man reported to need 36 stitches after alleged nose biting incident on High Street
A man 'needed 36 stitches' after his nose was allegedly bitten in a reported assault in Sheffield city centre.
The victim, who posted pictures of his injuries on social media following the incident, which was reported to police on on Thursday night, said he had been heading for Fargate when the alleged incident happened. Police said he was treated in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to deal with the incident, and said a man had been arrested and charged in connection with it.
The man appeared before magistrates on Saturday, and is due appear before Sheffield Crown Court later this month.
Police said in a statement: "On Thursday 31 August, at around 9pm, we were called to reports of an altercation on High Street in Sheffield City Centre.
"It is alleged that a man was assaulted and received serious injuries, which were later treated in hospital. A 43 year-old man has been charged with section 18 assault."