Missing man Sheffield: Relief as Patrick, 78, is found 'safe and well' after disappearing for over a week
Patrick went missing from a Hillsborough pub a week ago.
An elderly Sheffield man who went missing over a week ago has been found 'safe and well'.
Patrick, 78, disappeared after he left the Rawson Spring pub in Hillsborough on August 28, leading to a worried appeal for help to find him.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed last night (September 4) that Patrick has been found safe and well, seven days since he went missing.