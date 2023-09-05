News you can trust since 1887
Patrick went missing from a Hillsborough pub a week ago.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:29 BST
An elderly Sheffield man who went missing over a week ago has been found 'safe and well'.

Patrick, 78, disappeared after he left the Rawson Spring pub in Hillsborough on August 28, leading to a worried appeal for help to find him.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed last night (September 4) that Patrick has been found safe and well, seven days since he went missing.

