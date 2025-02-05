Drug dealers based in Sheffield and North Derbyshire have been convicted over their roles in supplying ‘huge’ amounts of cocaine.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In total, 17 people were convicted after a major operation led by the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, which saw more than 9kg of cocaine and over £120,000 in cash recovered by officers as part of their investigation

Weapons including imitation firearms, knives and a taser as well as jewellery, high value vehicles and designer clothing have also been seized after officers dismantled the crime group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operation involved several strands of different organised crime groups in Derbyshire as well as criminals in Sheffield, Rotherham and Burton upon Trent who profited from the sale of drugs.

!7 people from Sheffield, North Derbyshire, and South Yorkshire have been convicted over a drugs dealing network which supplied cocaine in Derbyshire. File picture shows a Derbyshire Constabulary police car. Photo: National World | National World

Police said Jacob Fieldsend was one of the most senior members of the group, buying multiple kilos of cocaine at a time from his supplier Daniel Karim.

Fieldsend, working closely with Joel Herrett, ran two streams to his business – both as a wholesale supplier of kilo or part kilo quantities of cocaine to other dealers and also as someone who was ultimately responsible for the operation of a number of drug lines throughout Chesterfield and Sheffield.

As part of his wholesale supply stream, Fieldsend would provide large quantities of the class A drug to Jordan Green, Daniel Hicklin and Brandon Thompson, who were all substantial dealers of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drug lines he oversaw saw him supply dealers including brothers Michael and Christopher Hall as well as Cameron Turner who would then sell directly to users with the money making its way back up the chain to Fieldsend.

When Fieldsend was arrested in August 2023, he was found to be in possession of 4kg of cocaine

Two kilos of cocaine were also found on Jordan Green when he was arrested.

Green was also found to be operating a number of his own drugs lines, employing Benjamin Matthews and Stacey Jones to sell cocaine to drug users on his behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derby Crown Court | Google

Evidence linked Daniel Karim to both the 2kg seized from Jordan Green and the 4kg seized from Fieldsend.

Karim was also found to be in possession of £11,000 worth of trainers when he was arrested.

Brandon Thompson was a customer of Fieldsend’s and would buy large quantities of cocaine that he would then sell on to others further down the chain in the Burton area, heard the court.

He was stopped by police in October 2023 and found in possession of just under a quarter of a kilo of cocaine. Evidence from his mobile phone saw him telling customers about buying six figures worth of the class A drug each month to sell on. During a search of his property, a box containing £67,000 in cash plus a number of weapons were recovered by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Turner operated a phone line under the direction of Herrett, supplying users with cocaine. When he was stopped by police in November 2023, he was found in possession of 39 individual deals as well as £22,000 in cash.

Aaron Megson-Willis worked closely with Karim to supply Fieldsend and also supplied the drug to other people. After accessing his phone, officers found pictures and messages showing huge quantities of cash and drugs.

In total, 16 of the group pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug before trial. They were:

> Jacob Fieldsend, aged 27, of New Chapel Street, Penistone, Barnsley

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Daniel Karim, 34, of Wincobank Close, Wincobank, Sheffield

> Joel Herrett, 25, formerly of Skipsea Road, near Manor, Sheffield

> Cameron Turner, 22, of Sheepcote Road, Killamarsh. Also admitted conspiracy to acquire/use/possess criminal property

> Jordan Green, 24, of Amber Valley

> Aaron Megson-Willis, 34, formerly of Monteney Road, near Parson Cross, Sheffield

> Brandon Thompson, 25, of Hazelwell Avene, Burton

> Luke Phipp, 25, of Branston Road, Burton

> Alex West, 28, of North East Derbyshire

> Benjamin Matthews, 31, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield

> Stacey Jones, 34, of Nelson Street, Chesterfield

> Michael Hall, 36, of Lansdowne Avenue, Chesterfield

> Christopher Hall, 39, of Holme Road, Chesterfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Jake Barnsley, 24, of Haxby Place, Normanton Spring, Sheffield

> Harry Chapman, 29, of Oak Close, Killamarsh

> Latrell Walker, 18, of Stoney Bank Drive, Kiveton Park, Rotherham.

Daniel Hicklin, 36, of Michaelwood Way, Bolsover, denied conspiracy to supply a Class A drug but was found guilty after a trial at Derby Crown Court on 22 January.

All will be sentenced at a later date.

This was a large scale and complex investigation into this group who brought huge quantities of illegal drugs into Derbyshire

Detective Inspector Beth Lee, from the East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit, the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a large scale and complex investigation into this group who brought huge quantities of illegal drugs into Derbyshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They recruited numerous people to help them sell cocaine and profited greatly from their illegal activities.

“They attempted to evade capture on a number of occasions, driving dangerously as they tried to flee police and putting other people at risk.

“Many of them were also involved in violent altercations with other groups, or used the threat of violence to carry out their activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Groups such as these not only cause harm through supplying drugs into our communities but also through the associated violence and other methodology they use to carry out their activities and maintain their perceived status.

“Removing people like this from our streets has a huge positive impact on the safety of our communities and demonstrates that we will not tolerate the harm they cause”.