An abusive man has been put behind bars after he harassed, threatened and controlled a woman during a four-year reign of terror which included extreme sexual demands.

Liam Allott, aged 37, formerly of Station Road, at Woodhouse, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, April 3, and was sentenced to over three years of custody after he was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour against a woman.

Following Allott’s sentencing, Detective Constable Sian Rumblow said: “I am pleased that Allott has been rightly handed a custodial sentence. He terrorised his victim over a number of years, controlling and abusing her."

The court heard how Allott subjected his victim, aged in her 30s, to years of abuse dating back to 2015.

Pictured is Liam Allott, aged 37, formerly of Station Road, Woodhouse, Sheffield, who was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to 37 months of custody and was given a 15-year restraining order to protect his victim after he was found guilty of controlling and coercive behvaiour against a woman.

Over a four year period, Allott repeatedly harassed his victim, threatened her and controlled her life, according to South Yorkshire Police.

Police also stated that the nature of the control ranged from extreme sexual demands and fantasies to emotional, mental and financial control.

Allott was arrested in February, 2020, after his victim bravely came forward and reported what he had done to her. The defendant was later charged with engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

Judge David Dixon sentenced Allott to 37 months of custody and the defendant was also made subject to a restraining order for 15 years to protect the complainant.

Pictured is Sheffield Crown Court.

Following Allott’s sentencing, Detective Constable Sian Rumblow also said: “I hope that, whilst it cannot undo the pain he has caused, this sentencing can help to provide her with closure and enable her to move forward in her life.

“I’d like to commend her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting what was happening to her.”

Det Con Rumblow also urged anyone who is suffering from abuse of any kind, or if anyone knows someone who is suffering from abuse, that they should please speak to South Yorkshire Police.

She said: “You are not alone. We are here, we will listen and we will take steps to support you.”