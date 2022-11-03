Officers in the city want to trace Hanzel Scott, and have issued a picture of him and asked anyone who sees him to call 999.

They want to speak to Scott, aged 40, of Sprotbrough, Doncaster, in connection with a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl in Doncaster. Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Scott recently or knows where he may be staying.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said tonight: “Scott has links to the Sheffield, Skegness and Ingoldmells areas of Lincolnshire. If you see Scott, please do not approach him but instead call 999. If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 1 of 3 November when you get in touch.”