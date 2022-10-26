Officers were called to a property on Priory Road in Sharrow at 6.20pm on October 25 to reports a man has been seriously wounded. They found the victim, who was taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains today after being treated for multiple stab wounds.

The incident led to the Priory Road being closed off while investigators worked on the scene. Sharrow Road was also shut between Crescent Grange and Langdon Street. Officers were on the scene into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

South Yorkshire Police are now asking anyone with information that could help with enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 831 of October 25. Information can also be passed over by using the force’s website and quoting the same reference number, or by anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police taped off Sharrow Lane following the incident at around 7pm on October 26.