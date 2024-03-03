Shafton Police incident: Three arrests after police car pursuit in Barnsley
Three men have been arrested after a police pursuit on the roads of South Yorkshire.
South Yorkshire Police said the three were stopped after they had got out of the car and tried to make their way on foot last night, in Shafton, Barnsley.
They said they believed the three may have been linked to a Land Rover Discovery, which was stolen from the Humberside area and later found in Grimethorpe, also Barnsley, at the end of February, hours after it had been taken.
Officers said in a statement: "Yesterday our RCU (Road Crime Unit) officers pursued a vehicle in Shafton that was suspected to be linked to this theft.
"Three males arrested after a decamp.
"One male charged with a number of driving offences, two passengers wanted by other forces on other theft related matters."