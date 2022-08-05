Barnsley’s Grimethorpe Colliery Band secures funding for school music programme

Youngsters will be able to take part in music programmes for the next three years thanks to the funding.

It will cover the costs of teachers, instruments, and venues for performances and money saved by schools will be invested back into music.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “It’s fantastic news that children across Barnsley will have guaranteed access to music for the next three years.

Richard Swallows, Deputy headmaster at Birdwell Primary School, said, “All of our staff feel very lucky to be involved with the Barnsley Music Education Service.

“The talented tutors allow us to provide learning opportunities that go above and beyond what we can usually provide. Thanks to these programmes, pupils have been inspired, and many former students are still playing and will go on to future careers in music.”

Some of the funding will go towards the Barnsley Metropolitan Band, who have been fundraising for transport to this year’s Brass Band National Finals.

It will enable the band to represent Yorkshire at the National Finals in September in Cheltenham.

Richard Windle, Band Manager of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, said, “Grimethorpe Colliery Band are committed to investing in the young people of Barnsley and are proud to be supporting local Primary School Brass Bands in providing children with the opportunity to continue learning and experiencing the benefits of playing a brass instrument.

“We’ve got a great relationship with the Barnsley Music Hub and this investment is also a recognition of the outstanding work they are doing to promote music education in Barnsley.

“This is the first of a number of initiatives that the band are committed to over the coming months which will hopefully help the young people of Barnsley to benefit from the fantastic opportunities that playing a musical instrument can offer them.”