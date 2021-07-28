Terence Robinson, aged 59, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court and admitted indecently assaulting a girl aged under 13 during a three-year period in Sheffield the 1970s when he was a child.

The court heard that the victim’s sister-in-law made a complaint to the police on her behalf and that gave the complainant the courage to come forward.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, stated the offending had later ruined her relationships with men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a sex-offender who molested a youngster in Sheffield when he was a child has been given a community order.

Andrew Bailey, prosecuting, said: “She complained about Terence Robinson who abused her back in the 1970s when she was very young.”

He said the complainant accused Robinson of repeatedly molesting her when she was a child.

Robinson, of All Hallowes Drive, Tickhill, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to three counts of indecent assault.

Tim Savage, defending, said Robinson has not committed any further sex offences since this period and he added that the offending had been non-penetrative.

He said: “The fact there has been nothing in terms of sexual-offending suggests to me this was childish experimentation as opposed to any real sexual deviancy.”

Mr Savage added that Robinson, who works and looks after his wife, is remorseful and apologetic for his actions.

Judge Sarah Wright told Robinson: “What you did to her has affected her whole life. It has affected her relationships and her ability to trust and she rightly feels angry with you and you have caused immeasurable pain.”

She added the complainant deserves to know she has been listened to and that Robinson has been brought to justice.

However, Judge Wright recognised Robinson was a child at the time, that he has no similar convictions and he plays a vital caring role for his wife. She also said, in his case, there is realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

She sentenced Robinson, who has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register, to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 40 days.