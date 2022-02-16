Mark Butterworth, aged 28, formerly of Lilac Crescent, Hoyland, Barnsley, committed a range of harrowing offences against his two victims, who were under 13-years-old at the time, over an eight year period.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Butterworth sexually abused his victims and bribed them in exchange for time on his PlayStation console.

Detective Sergeant Sam Newton, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a particularly sinister case in which Butterworth exploited his victim’s trust and innocence to deliver a sustained campaign of vile abuse against them.

“I am pleased that Butterworth has been found guilty of his crimes and that the volume of offences brought against him reflects the severity of his offending. I hope that it will serve as a lesson that crimes of this nature will not go unpunished, and we will pursue those who exploit children and bring them to justice.

“These two young victims have been left traumatised by Butterworth’s crimes, and I want to commend them both for their bravery in coming forward and reporting his vile behaviour.

“I want to be very clear – if you, or someone you know, is being abused, please know it is not your fault; do not be ashamed. It is always the offender who is to blame.

“Please report it to us so we can help support you. Call 101, 999 in an emergency or report it online.”