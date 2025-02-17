Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield’s courts have seen seven youths sentenced for carrying knives in 2025 so far - including a 13-year-old boy who took a blade to school.

The Star can reveal that seven youths aged 19 or younger have been sentenced at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court in 2025 so far, many for incidents in December 2024.

They include the case of a 13-year-old - who cannot be named because of his age - who pleaded guilty to bringing a knife to school and made threats to kill.

One 17-year-old was caught with a hunting knife in a public place, while another was caught on Sheffield High Street with a kitchen knife.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old was caught with a 'large Rambo style knife' with a blade over 30cm on Beauchief Drive.

Below are all the sentences handed down at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court since the beginning of 2025 over knife crime.

Justin Clarke, 31, of Bowshaw Avenue, Sheffield - Possessing a Stanley blade in a public place, namely St Pancras International Railway Station.

Sentence: 5 months in prison, suspended 18 months, 200 unpaid hours, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Khalid Aden, 22, of Ferrars Road, Sheffield - Possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Deer Park Road.

Sentence: Community order, 80 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £114 surcharge.

Joseph Wragg, 21, of Linley Lane, Sheffield - Possessing a Stanley knife in a public place, namely Jermyn Drive.

Sentence: 16 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, £85 costs.

Leon Grant, 48, of Swanbourne Road, Sheffield - Seven counts of theft from shops totalling £556, possessing Stanley knife in a public place, handling stolen goods, common assault.

Sentence: 4 months in prison.

Aaron Broughton, 26, of Heavygate Avenue, Sheffield - Possessing a pocket knife in a public place, namely Westfield Northway.

Sentence: 150 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £114 surcharge.

Marcus Robinson, 26, of Milnrow Viewm, Sheffield- Possessing a Stanley knife in a public place, namely Holgate Road.

Sentence: 3 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Kerry Thompson, 45, of Greaves Road, Sheffield - Possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Carwood Road. Sentence: 6 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, £250 costs, £154 surcharge.

Connor Harvey, 18, of Abbeydale Road, Sheffield - Possessing a flick knife in a public place, namely Paddock Edward Street.

Sentence: Community order, 100 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £114 surcharge.

Lee Gardner, age 36, of White Thorns Drive, Sheffield - Possessing three large kitchen knives in a public place, namely London Road.

Sentence: 4 months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Daniel Barks, 32, of Blackstock Road, Sheffield - Possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Piper Road.

Sentence: 21 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Youth, 13, from Rotherham - Threats to kill, possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely a school.

Sentence: Surcharge £36, referral to Youth Offender Panel for 12 months.

Samuel Greville-Woods, 20, of France Street, Rotherham - Possessing a 4.5 inch knife in a public place, namely Arundel Gate.

Sentence: 6 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Josiah Lammy, 34, of Fleury Road, Sheffield - Possessing a pocket knife in a public place, namely Mosborough High Street.

Sentence: 4 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

Harry Bradley, 18, of Lowedges Road, Sheffield - Possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely West Street.

Sentence: Community order, alcohol abstinence requirement, curfew, £85 costs.

Lewis Scarborough, 19, of Burngreave Road, Sheffield - Possessing a 'large Rambo style knife' with a blade over 30cm in a public place, namely Beauchief Drive.

Sentence: Community order, rehabilitation requirement, 60 hours unpaid work, £45 costs, £114 surcharge.

Youth, 17, from Sheffield - Possessing a hunting knife in a public place, namely Angel Street. Sentence:

Community order, £85 costs, £26 surcharge.

Marwan Haroun, 19, of Wincobank Avenue, Sheffield - Possessing a hunting knife in a public place, namely Lavender Way.

Sentence: 6 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, £85 costs, £154 surcharge.

A youth, 17, from Sheffield - Possessing a kitchen knife in a public place, namely Sheffield High Street.

Sentence: Community order, £85 costs, £26 surcharge