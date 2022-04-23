The most recent unsolved killing involves the shooting of Lamar Leroy Griffiths, aged 21, who was gunned down last month.

Lamar was sat in a blue BMW at the Diamond Hand Car Wash in Burngreave, on Tuesday, March 29, when he was fatally injured.

His killer remains at large.

Mohammed Ali is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

Detectives are said to have people of interest they want to track down but their names have not been released.

In a number of other murder investigations, suspects or people believed to hold vital information have been named.

Ismail Mohamoud Adan is on South Yorkshire Police’s ‘wanted’ list.

He was named in court as a man alleged to have been involved in the killing of Jordan Marples-Douglas in Sheffield in 2020.

Saeed Hussain is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

Jordan, 23, was stabbed to death in his Woodthorpe home when two men were said to have confronted him over a drug debt they were to ‘enforce’.

One of the men, Ben Jones, 26, formerly of Archdale Road, Manor, was found guilty of murder last April and jailed for life.

Adan left the UK the day after the murder and is believed to have flown to Somalia.

Detectives are still keen to trace a man wanted over the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett in Sheffield in August 2018.

Ahmed Farrah is wanted over the murder of Kavan Brissett

Four men were sentenced for the parts they played in a drug deal which led to an altercation in which Kavan was fatally stabbed but his killer remains free.

Kavan was knifed in his chest near to Langsett Walk and was taken to hospital but died four days later.

Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to have been injured in the same incident, is wanted for questioning over the murder.

Farrah, who is also known as Reggie and has links to Broomhall, was captured on CCTV at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries on the night that Kavan was stabbed.

Jamal Ali is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

Sheffield man Abdi Ali is wanted for questioning over the murder of 47-year-old Shaun Lyall, who was battered to death in his home in Cleethorpes in July 2018.

A man was jailed for life over the murder but jurors in his trial were told that he did not act alone and Ali was also involved.

Ali was born in Somalia but brought up in Sheffield, where he lived until he moved to the east coast in the summer of 2018.

He has links to Shirecliffe and Pitsmoor.

Four other men from Sheffield have been evading arrest since the murder of Jordan Thomas, 22, who was shot dead in December 2014.

He was shot through the window of a car he was travelling in, with detectives believing the assassination on Derek Dooley Way to be a revenge attack in a feud between two gangs.

Ahmed Warsame is wanted over the murder of Jordan Thomas

A man was jailed for 36 years for Jordan's murder but it could never be proven that he was the gunman who pulled the trigger and he was convicted on the basis that he was part of a pre-planned plot to kill.

Four others believed to hold vital information – Mohammed Ali, 36; Ahmed Warsame, 33; Saeed Hussein, 33 and Jamal Ali, 32 – are believed to have fled to Somalia.

Abdi Ali is wanted over the murder of Shaun Lyall