The leader of the gang was running the county-lines operation from a prison cell in Doncaster

A gang leader who led a county-lines operation to smuggle drugs from Sheffield has been jailed along with seven others.

Mubashir Ali-Haider, who was in jail at the time, was the mastermind behind the “Smokes” county line drugs operation that saw heroin and crack cocaine transported from Sheffield to Derby.

Using a phone that had been smuggled into his jail cell at HMP Lindholme, in Doncaster, Ali-Haider was found to have directed mass marketing messages bragging about the gang having the “the best of both” drugs, heard Derby Crown Court.

Police said as well as the marketing of the line the 25-year-old, who was serving time after being jailed for possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply, also sourced the wholesale supply of both crack and heroin and arranged for money from the gang’s criminal activities to also be moved during a five-week period between October and November 2021.

Mubashir Ali-Haider, left and Hamza Khan, right

Gang member Abdul Wadood took a leading role for Ali-Haider on the outside and supplied the drugs to the line, as well as organising for drugs runner Tommy Dixon to collect the drugs which were transported into Derbyshire.

Dixon, who also had control of the two line phones used by the gang to promote their drugs to a list of dozens of contacts, was arrested on 23 November 2021 with a significant quantity of class A drugs, along with a knife. While he was bailed for drug offences, he pleaded guilty to possession of the weapon and was jailed for eight months.

As well as Dixon, Mustafa Ali had also had control of the line phones and a warrant at his house in Holberry Gardens, Sheffield, on 23 November 2021 found crack and heroin which, when tested, had fingerprints that were a match for Ali on them.

Fasil Hussain, left, and Abdul Wodood, right. Photo: Derbyshire Police

The gang used drug user Faisal Hussain’s house in St James Road, Derby, to sell their drugs. He claimed that he was not part of the gang, however, when he was arrested along with Dixon in 2021 he was found to be in possession of a small quantity of class A drugs, and a knife – the possession of which saw him jailed for six months.

A mobile also attributed to him was found to contain messaging relating to his dealing drugs on behalf of the gang.

Ali-Haider also co-opted his partner Sana Akber into helping the gang – with the 25-year-old topping up the line phones and moving the money made from the illegal activities.

Tommy Dixon. Photo: Derbyshire Police

The final two gang members were Hamza Khan and Bassan Khan.

Hamza was shown to be the man re-supplying Dixon with drugs – as well as moving cash around. A warrant at his home in Northfield, Stenson Fields, on 16 May 2023 found a realistic, but not viable, black firearm, a sword, and a pocket knife.

Final gang member Bassan Khan was the gangs money man. He would collect cash and use it to purchase drugs and pay off debts for gang leader Ali-Haider.

With the phones providing crucial evidence of their activities, and warrants finding quantities of both heroin and crack cocaine, six of the gang – Ali Haider, Dixon, Ali, Wodood, Hussain, and Hamza Khan – pleading guilty before trial.

Mubashir Ali-Haider was serving time in HMP Lindholme, pictured.. Photo: Marie Caley, National World

Akbar and Bassan Khan both had their cases put before a jury – where they too were found guilty.

The gang were then handed sentences totalling 34 years and five months at Derby Crown Court:

> Mubashshir Ali-Haider 25, of HMP Nottingham, jailed for nine years and six months.

> Abdul Wodood, 27, of no fixed abode, jailed for five years and eight months.

> Bassan Khan, 24, of South View Road, Sheffield, jailed for four years and two months.

> Tommy Dixon, 24, of no fixed abode, jailed for three years and nine months.

> Mustafa Ali, 24, of no fixed abode, jailed for three years and four months.

> Sana Akbar, 25, of Shirecliffe Lane, Sheffield, three years

> Hamza Khan, 22, of Northfield, Stenson Fields, jailed for two years and ten months.

> Fasil Shazad Hussain, 38, of Osmaston Road, Derby, jailed for two years and three months.

Det Cons Pete Flanders, of Derbyshire Constabulary, who ran the investigation into the gang, said: “This gang, led by Ali-Haider, pushed drugs into Derby that we know have a devastating effect on vulnerable people.

“They have no concern for those who are affected, syphoning the cash from their criminality to fund their lifestyles.

“Ali-Haider, despite being behind bars, still felt that he was able to carry on sourcing and dealing drugs, but he was wrong.

“As a force we will use all the powers at our disposal to bring those who seek to do such harm to our communities to justice – whether that be in a Derby street or a prison cell miles away.

“Drug dealing destroys lives, and brings with it other criminal behaviour, and it has no place in our county. If you are aware of drug dealing going on in your area, then please contact us, in confidence, at any time.”