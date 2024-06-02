Some areas of Sheffield see more reports of burglaries than others - and today we reveal those with the fewest break-ins.

We have used figures taken from Sheffield Council statistics which break down burglaries in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing the parts of the city that they suggest have the fewest break-ins, suggesting you are less likely to be burgled there.

The figures relate to a 12 month period from March 2023 to February 2024.

And they are divided up into neighbourhoods in the council figures, which are based on where the reported burglaries occurred.

We have listed the the 18 neighbourhoods in the city with the fewest burglaries in the gallery below, with the largest number of burglaries top, and the area with the fewest listed last.

2 . Stocksbridge 18th: Stocksbridge had a 12 month total of 19.8 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households, the 18th fewest in the city. Photo: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Meersbrook 17th: Meersbrook had a 12 month total of 18.3 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households. Photo: Marie Caley, National World Photo: Marie Caley Photo Sales

4 . 16: Chapeltown 16th: Chapeltown had a 12 month total of 18.0 neighbourhood-level burglaries, and as a rate per 1,000 households. Picture: Google Photo: Google Photo Sales