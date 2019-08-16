Seven in charged following death of Rotherham man Daniel Dix
A total of seven men have been charged in connection with the death of Rotherham man Daniel Dix.
Mr Dix, known as Danny, aged 38, was left critically injured following an assault outside a pub in Rotherham town centre on Saturday, March 9 at 4.30pm.
He was airlifted to hospital but died a week later.
Detectives have now charged seven men, who were all due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
Kyle Beech, 26, of Landsbury Avenue, Maltby, Brock Playforth, 25, of Ambleside Walk, North Anston, and Liam Green, 22, of Rotherham Road, Maltby, have been charged with manslaughter and affray.
Corey Andrews, 25, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, Sam Anscombe, 28, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, Brady Stoner, 23, of Nelson Road, Maltby, and Josh Simpson, 24, of Everson Close, Maltby, have been charged with affray.