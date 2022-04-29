Sheffield Crown Court heard on April 28 how Alexander Riley, aged 29, of no fixed abode, was part of a small gang of “street drug users” who left their victims scared for their safety and their lives.

Prosecuting barrister Andrew Bailey said the first victim – a student – was walking home about 9pm, on November 5, through an underpass off St Mary’s Gate, near Sheffield city centre, when he was targeted.

Mr Bailey added: “He was walking on the ramp and heard footsteps and he was grabbed from behind and put in a tight headlock so he could not breathe.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured is Alexander Riley, aged 29, of no fixed abode, who has been sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court to six years and nine months of custody with an extended licence period of two years to be served upon his release into the community after he admitted three robberies near Sheffield city centre.

One of the group threatened to stab this student and the defendant bit him and he was linked to this offence by DNA in saliva left from the bite.

The judge, Recorder Iqbal QC, told Riley: “Someone from your group had him in a headlock and he thought he would lose consciousness and he was threatened and he thought he was going to be stabbed.”

This complainant had his wallet taken as well as £10 in cash and a bank card which was later illegally used to withdraw money, according to Mr Bailey.

Recorder Iqbal also told Riley: “You bit his left arm causing pain and your saliva was detected and your DNA was detected in that saliva. Powerful evidence that you were that individual.”

Mr Bailey added that a further student was surrounded by three men including the defendant on Fiztwilliam Street about two hours later and his wallet and a mobile phone were taken and he was marched to Devonshire Green where the offenders used his bank card to withdraw £70 from a cash machine.

This complainant stated one of the offenders had his hand in his pocket as though he had been holding a knife.

Mr Bailey also said about 2am, on November 6, a third man was attacked between Calver Street and West Street and a witness saw this victim being kicked as he lay on the ground.

This complainant had his wallet, an iPhone and £250 in cash stolen and a witness said the victim’s face was covered in blood and as he regained consciousness he said he had been robbed.

The first victim stated that he is now scared to go out at night and the second victim stated that he had feared for his life.

Riley, who has 44 previous convictions relating to 83 offences including robbery, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery.

Richard Barradell, defending, said Riley has had a troubled life blighted with drug addiction and he had become associated with “street drug users” in Sheffield who were prepared to steal and commit robbery.