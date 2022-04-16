Serial shoplifter sentenced to three months in prison after crime spree in Sheffield
A serial shoplifter was finally caught and taken to court after a crime spree in Sheffield.
Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said its officers in Broomhall had been on the hunt for a thief, after putting together a case for a prolific shoplifter stealing from the local shops in the city.
After the thief was caught by Sheffield CIty Council CCTV, the team quickly descended on him while he was "blissfully strolling through the city on Thursday afternoon.”
He was then charged and remanded to court for a total of eight separate acts of theft, totaling hundreds of pounds in value.
He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (April 16), where he has now been convicted and found guilty.
The team said: “To mark the Easter holiday, said thief is now just about to start serving the start of a three months prison sentence. But I doubt they will have a resurrection of their moral compass.”