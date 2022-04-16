Serial shoplifter sentenced to three months in prison after crime spree in Sheffield

The offender entering one of the stores and about to commit one of the crimes.

Sheffield North West Neighbourhood Policing Team said its officers in Broomhall had been on the hunt for a thief, after putting together a case for a prolific shoplifter stealing from the local shops in the city.

After the thief was caught by Sheffield CIty Council CCTV, the team quickly descended on him while he was "blissfully strolling through the city on Thursday afternoon.”

He was then charged and remanded to court for a total of eight separate acts of theft, totaling hundreds of pounds in value.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He appeared before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (April 16), where he has now been convicted and found guilty.