Sheffield Crown Court heard on October 26 how Darren Marsden, aged 38, of Morland Road, Gleadless Valley, was given a community order by magistrates in March for affray and possessing an offensive weapon but soon after he a burgled a Costa cafe.

Then, mercifully, he was given a further community order when he appeared before magistrates in July.

But prosecuting barrister Jemima Stephenson said Marsden was then seen by CCTV operators burgling the Birdhouse Tea Company cafe, on Sidney Street, in Sheffield city centre, in October and he was arrested by police and found to have a bag-pack, a face mask, £38 and gloves.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield burglar who was previously spared from prison with community orders has finally been put behind bars.

Judge Graham Robinson told Marsden that he had been given a real chance with the first community order to address an habitual drug problem but he broke into Costa and he was then mercifully given another community order before he burgled the Birdhouse Tea Company cafe.

He added: “You went with an accomplice and he stayed outside and you passed stuff out through a window. Magistrates decided enough was enough and you were in breach of the two orders and you were sent to crown court for sentencing.”

Marsden, who also has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the non-dwelling burglary at the Birdhouse Tea Company cafe. Digby Johnson, for Marsden, said: “He has been homeless. He has lacked for money. He has lacked for food. Sometimes he has been able to survive on begging and sometimes he has been fortunate enough to get charity.”

Mr Johnson added that former scaffolder Marsden grew up in care and he had started using heroin when he was 15-years-old and despite an 11-year gap in his offending things deteriorated for him when he found his deceased cousin who had taken his own life.

