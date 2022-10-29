Sheffield Crown Court has repeatedly heard cases involving foreign nationals and often illegal immigrants who have come to the UK – sometimes hoping for a better life – but for a variety of different reasons have found themselves working as ‘gardeners’ at cannabis farms in converted properties.
Some have felt forced to resort to such criminality to ensure a roof over their heads and an income and others have even found themselves needing to pay back debts incurred for their illegal entry into the UK or for the care of relatives in their home countries.
But judges have made it clear that those who enter the country illegally and get involved in drugs and criminality will face prison sentences and deportation.
1. Skerdi Tali
Illegal immigrant Skerdi Tali, pictured, who was caught with 115 cannabis plants at a South Yorkshire property was put behind bars. Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 13 how police had been carrying out an immigration check when they found 20-year-old Tali at a property on Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, with 115 cannabis plants. Albanian national Tali, of Ellerker Avenue, Hexthorpe, Doncaster, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to producing the class B drug. Judge Dixon sentenced Tali to 20 months of custody and told him: “On servng your sentence you are likely to be deported.”
Photo: SYP
2. Rushdie Raga
Illegal immigrant Ruzhdie Raga, pictured, who has a previous conviction for looking after cannabis plants was jailed after he was caught overseeing another drug harvest. Sheffield Crown Court heard on July 13 how Ruzhdie Raga, aged 29, was found at a property on Alexandra Road, Balby, Doncaster, with 224 cannabis plants across different rooms with growing equipment and by-passed electricity. Albanian-speaking Raga, of Exmouth Place, Bradford, who has a previous conviction for a similar offence from October, 2020, pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis after a police raid on June 21, this year. Raga was sentenced to three years of custody.
Photo: SYP
3. Thai Dau
Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 6 how Vietnamese national Thai Dau, aged 54, pictured, was caught with 158 cannabis plants worth tens of thousands of pounds at his former address on Highfield Place, in Highfield, Sheffield. Illegal immigrant Dau was sentenced to two years and three-months of custody after he pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis. Judge Jeremy Richardson KC called for greater international publicity to deter illegal immigrants from Vietnam from getting caught up in cannabis harvests in the UK.
Photo: SYP
4. Arvanit Dodaj
Illegal immigrant Arvanit Dodaj, pictured, agreed to oversee and tend to a cannabis harvest at a South Yorkshire property so he could pay back a £5,000 debt, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. The court heard in August that Dodaj, aged 29, was caught hiding in the loft of the property where police found 318 cannabis plants in five rooms during a raid. Dodaj, of Cooper Street, Doncaster, was sentenced to 20 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis at the property on Cooper Street, Doncaster, and to controlling criminal property after police found 318 cannabis plants and £351.51 in cash.
Photo: SYP