4. Arvanit Dodaj

Illegal immigrant Arvanit Dodaj, pictured, agreed to oversee and tend to a cannabis harvest at a South Yorkshire property so he could pay back a £5,000 debt, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. The court heard in August that Dodaj, aged 29, was caught hiding in the loft of the property where police found 318 cannabis plants in five rooms during a raid. Dodaj, of Cooper Street, Doncaster, was sentenced to 20 months of custody after he pleaded guilty to producing class B drug cannabis at the property on Cooper Street, Doncaster, and to controlling criminal property after police found 318 cannabis plants and £351.51 in cash.

Photo: SYP