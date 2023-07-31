News you can trust since 1887
Senior South Yorkshire Police officer accused of coercive and controlling behaviour towards partners

A senior officer with South Yorkshire Police is at risk of losing his job and will have to face a misconduct hearing, accused of a number of matters, including controlling and coercive behaviour towards two partners.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:50 BST

The allegations have been made against Det Chf Insp Daniel Boulter who will face a misconduct hearing next month.

Documents published by South Yorkshire Police state: "It is alleged that on dates between 2015 & 2018 the officer used coercive and controlling behaviour towards two women who were his partners at the time."

The allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour have been made against Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Daniel Boulter.
The allegations of controlling and coercive behaviour have been made against Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Daniel Boulter. Right picture is a stock image used for illustrative purposes
DCI Boulter will also face two more sets of allegations, namely: "It is alleged that on separate dates between 2014 & 2019 the officer made false declarations on vetting forms relating to two police forces.

"It is also alleged the officer failed to disclose a notifiable association and failed to disclose a gambling habit on a South Yorkshire Police vetting form."

DCI Boulter's alleged conduct has been 'assessed as breaches of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority Respect & Courtesy, Honesty & Integrity and Discreditable Conduct,' the documents state.

If proven, the breaches of the Standards are 'so serious as to justify dismissal and therefore constitute gross misconduct'. 

DCI Boulter's misconduct hearing is set to begin on Monday August 7 is scheduled to run for two weeks.

DCI Boulter's misconduct hearing is set to begin on Monday, August 7, 2023 and is scheduled to run for two weeks, until Friday, August 18, 2023DCI Boulter's misconduct hearing is set to begin on Monday, August 7, 2023 and is scheduled to run for two weeks, until Friday, August 18, 2023
In British policing, a DCI is a senior detective whose rank is above an inspector and below a superintendent. South Yorkshire Police’s guidance on misconduct hearings state that they should be heard by a panel of three people that should be chaired by an ‘independent legally qualified person who will be chosen from a pool held by the local policing body, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC)’.

The other panel members should be an ‘officer of at least the rank of Superintendent and an independent lay person, selected from an approved list held by the Office of the PCC’.

