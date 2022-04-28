'Selfish and damaging' man jailed for raping woman after night out in Sheffield

Joshua Abbott, 25, of Ashfield Villas, Cornwall appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today (Thursday, April 28) for sentencing after he was found guilty of rape last month.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson described how during a three day trial in March 2021, the court heard how Abbott raped a woman on 20 November 2017 following a night out in Sheffield.

The spokesperson said: “Abbott’s victim - who has showed great bravery throughout the investigation - had consensual sex with Abbott after returning to a friend’s home following their time in the city. The next morning Abbott tried to entice her into having sex with him, and after saying no multiple times, he bit her back and forced himself on her, raping her before going back to sleep.

“During his interview Abbott denied raping the woman but claimed he remembered having consensual sex after meeting her through mutual friends.

“The woman told her friends that Abbott had raped her and left the house. In a statement, a witness told police how Abbott said ‘I am sorry for what I have done’ before leaving the address.”

Investigating Officer Temporary Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor added: “At the heart of this investigation is a young woman who was raped by Abbott and has had to endure a long and lengthy investigation due to him denying his actions before being found guilty.

“She has showed great bravery throughout the and the result is a true testament to this. I hope the sentencing today brings closure for her.

“Abbott’s actions in 2017 were selfish and damaging. I am pleased he will now face time in prison.”

Abbott has been sentenced to four years in prison and is subject to a life-time restraining order.

Victims of sex offences, including rape, are entitled to life-long anonymity.

Sheffield Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre is a specialist service offering free and confidential support to anyone who has experienced rape or sexual abuse at any time in their life.