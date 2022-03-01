Last week, The Star shared footage of a violent scuffle on Arundel Gate, which was recorded during the early hours of February 15.

The first video showed a man kicking a member of the public on the ground at least twice outside nearby Tank nightclub, before another aims a punch at a second man who is on his knees.

Violence flared outside Tank nightclub in Sheffield city centre

Now, a second video of the same incident has been passed to The Star, showing how another group of men were being apparently assaulted at the same time.

Neither videos show the moments leading up to what happened, nor do they show the aftermath.

In the newest video, one man is seen standing over a young man on the ground with a clenched fist, shouting “get up then, get up,” before punching him in the face.

Behind him, a man shoves another man to the floor, sending his mobile phone clattering across the pavement. When the first man stands up, he is punched in his face.

Police officers were alerted after violence flared outside Tank nightclub in Sheffield

These events can actually be seen taking place in the background of the first video The Star shared last week.

Police have confirmed they were called to a report of an assault outside Tank on Arundel Gate but the investigation was closed ‘in line with the wishes of the victim’.

The second piece of footage came from an anonymous source, who asked not to be named.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at around 4am on Tuesday, February 15 following reports of a disturbance outside Tank nightclub on Arundel Gate. It is reported that one man had been assaulted.

Two brawls broke out close to Tank nightclub in Sheffield

“Words of advice have been provided to the suspect and the investigation has now been closed in line with the wishes of the victim.”

The Star has attempted to contact Tank nightclub, which has yet to respond to this video or the last.