Second murder arrest over death of Sheffield man who died after being hit by a tram
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 37-year-old man who died after being hit by a tram in Sheffield city centre.
Martin Rigg, of Sheffield, suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a tram on West Street, close to Convent Walk, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday, May 22.
The 37-year-old died in hospital from his injuries four days later on Monday, May 27.
He is believed to have been involved in an altercation before the collision took place.
A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Mr Rigg’s murder yesterday (Friday, June 14).
A South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesman said: “He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.”
Police arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of Mr Rigg’s murder on Sunday, June 2.
SYP confirmed the 26-year-old was released under investigation on June 3.
Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information about what happened that night.
Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 939 of May 22.