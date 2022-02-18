A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the dramatic incident earlier this month.

It comes after another 25-year-old man, from Barnsley, was arrested on the same charges on February 12.

Bullet holes were found in the Lamborghini recovered by police on Whirlowdale Road

Officers were called at 1.40am on February 7 to reports that a man had been shot in Ecclesall Road. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was travelling in a black Lamborghini when shots were reportedly fired towards the vehicle.

He then fled towards Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside. The trio then travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club where they called emergency services.

Police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious injuries consistent with firearms discharge.

The Lamborghini was later recovered in Whirlowdale Road, also with damage consistent with a firearm discharge. Police also discovered damage to the Rolls-Royce consistent with a firearm discharge, however the two other occupants were uninjured.

Both men arrested so far have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.