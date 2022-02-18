Ecclesall Road shooting: Second arrest made in hunt for gunmen who allegedly shot at Lambourghini in Sheffield
A second man has been arrested over an alleged shooting on Ecclesall Road that left a man with severe injuries.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the dramatic incident earlier this month.
It comes after another 25-year-old man, from Barnsley, was arrested on the same charges on February 12.
Read More
Officers were called at 1.40am on February 7 to reports that a man had been shot in Ecclesall Road. The victim, a 20-year-old man, was travelling in a black Lamborghini when shots were reportedly fired towards the vehicle.
He then fled towards Whirlowdale Road, where he got into a white Rolls-Royce with two occupants already inside. The trio then travelled towards Sheffield Rugby Club where they called emergency services.
Police attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering serious injuries consistent with firearms discharge.
The Lamborghini was later recovered in Whirlowdale Road, also with damage consistent with a firearm discharge. Police also discovered damage to the Rolls-Royce consistent with a firearm discharge, however the two other occupants were uninjured.
Both men arrested so far have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.
If you have any knowledge of the incident, and believe you can assist enquiries, contact the police. The incident number to quote is 53 of February 7. Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.