A second man has been arrested in Sheffield on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man died in Wigan in November.

The 39-year-old arrested man was taken to custody ahead of being questioned by detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team who are investigating the suspected murder of Liam Smith.

A 35-year-old man, arrested in Sheffield arrested on Thursday, on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has been released on bail.

Liam’s body was discovered on Kilburn Drive in Wigan on the evening of Thursday, November 24 22022 after he was subject to a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack.

Two arrests have been made in Sheffield as part of the investigation into the murder of Liam Smith

Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “This investigation is incredibly complex, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice and provide Liam’s family with some form of closure at this devastating time.

“So far, five warrants and 28 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

“We are continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward. No matter how small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so please do not stay silent.

“If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday 24 November please get in touch.”

To submit information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage log onto https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1 or call 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.