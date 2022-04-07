Second chance for dangerous Sheffield driver who ran red lights while high on cannabis

Brandon Grayson-Fisher’s driving was brought to the attention of police at around 8.39pm on June 9 last year, when an officer travelling in a police car saw the Seat Altea he was driving run a red light on Attercliffe Common.

Prosecuting barrister, Katherine White, told Sheffield Crown Court on April 6 how the officer put his blue lights on and indicated for Grayson-Fisher to pull over, which he initially appeared to be doing, but then sped off instead, prompting a police chase.

“The vehicle approached the roundabout on Brightside Lane, where it was seen to run a red light, before driving through a further red light,” said Ms White.

Brandon Grayson-Fisher was sentenced for dangerous driving during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

She added: “He was travelling at speeds of 70 miles per hour (mph) in 40mph roads, before travelling the wrong way around a roundabout.”

Grayson-Fisher, aged 22, continued on to Burngreave Road where he ran another red light, ‘forcing other drivers to take evasive action,’ Ms White told the court.

Due to the dangerous nature of Grayson-Fisher’s driving, the officer involved deemed it too risky to continue with the chase and stopped, calling for more resources to help catch the defendant.

The vehicle was found abandoned and unlocked a short distance away, and police dogs helped the force to track Grayson-Fisher and three other males to some nearby woodlands.

“The defendant was asked to take a roadside drug test and tested positive for cannabis,” said Ms White.

Grayson-Fisher, of Lytton Drive, Parson Cross, pleaded guilty to charges including dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

In mitigation, Hannah Walker said Grayson-Fisher’s grandmother died hours before the police took place.

“She had been terminally ill for some time and he had been assisting in her care. This defendant, like all of his family, were very close to her,” she said.

Ms Walker also said the incident was ‘out of character’ for Grayson-Fisher, adding that he has ‘taken steps to turn his life around’ in the 10 months since his offending, and had secured full-time employment.

Recorder Richard Wright QC said he was prepared to give Grayson-Fisher a ‘chance,’ and suspended his prison sentence of 12 months for 12 months.

“You’ve come very close to going through the door behind you [to prison], and you won’t get another chance,” he said.