Search for Sheffield man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping

Thompson, aged 30, of the Wincobank area, is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping on November 30 last year.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Thompson recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Have you seen him?

Thompson has links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.