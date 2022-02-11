Search for Sheffield man wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping

Police officers in Sheffield are asking for your help to find wanted man, Royal Thompson.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 11th February 2022, 2:52 pm

Thompson, aged 30, of the Wincobank area, is wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping on November 30 last year.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Thompson recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Have you seen him?

Thompson has links to Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley.

If you see Thompson, do not approach him, call 999. If you have any other information call 101 quoting incident 350 of November 30.