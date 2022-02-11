Friend of fatally-shot Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed claims a 19-year-old man fired the gun

Sheffield Crown Court has heard during an ongoing trial that a 19-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, and two 20-year-old men Tinashe Kampira and Atif Mohammed, all from Sheffield, have denied murdering Khuram Javed after he was shot three times and stabbed on a footpath near Clough Road and Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

Mr Javed’s friend, Kais Raja, said he had alerted Mr Javed and three other friends after he had claimed to have seen the three defendants acting suspiciously around his car at the Yorkshire Tile Company car park, near Hill Street.

The court heard some time later witnesses saw a group of five males – which had included Mr Javed and Mr Raja - pursuing three males before they heard gunshot sounds.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how three man have denied murdering Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed after he was shot dead on a footpath near Clough Road, Sheffield.

Mr Raja told the police during a 999 call: “Someone’s been shot. He’s on the floor unconscious. There’s no ambulance. I rang the ambulance. I am near the church at Bramall Lane.”

He also told the operator he had seen blood but he originally said he did not see the shooting and did not know where the bullets came from or why it had happened.

An officer also spoke to Mr Raja at the scene where he was filmed by a body-worn camera stating the three defendants had been near his car and after his group ran after them there was a shooting.

However, Mr Raja claimed during the trial on February 10 the 19-year-old defendant had fired the gun but Mr Raja accepted he had originally claimed to police he had not seen this because he was scared.

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

He said: “I did not tell the truth because I was scared. They had just shot my mate in front of me. I was scared for my own safety.”

But Leonard Smith QC, defending the 19-year-old, said Mr Raja had also told police he had never seen the gun and had just seen the flares and heard the shots.

Mr Smith suggested it was not the 19-year-old defendant who caused the gun flares but Mr Raja said, “it was”.

Prosecuting barrister Craig Hassall QC previously told the jury another friend of Khuram Javed’s was also shot in his foot.

He added two other defendants, 22-year-old Saydul Mohammed and 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed, allegedly transported the 19-year-old away to a safe house in Reading the day after the shooting.

The 19 year-old man, who cannot be identified, and Kampira, whose address cannot be reported for legal reasons, have both pleaded not guilty to murder and not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Atif Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, has also denied murder and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

The judge, Mrs Justice Lambert, told the jury she has already found Atif Mohammed unfit to be tried due to his learning difficulties so their role concerning him will be to simply ascertain whether he did the acts alleged against him or not.