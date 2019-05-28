Sea of floral tributes grows after deaths of two boys in Sheffield
A sea of floral tributes is continuing to grow outside a house in Sheffield following the deaths of two teenage boys.
Bouquets of flowers continue to be left outside a house in Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, after an incident at the property resulted in the deaths of two boys last Friday.
CRIME: Post mortem examinations carried out on bodies of Sheffield boys at centre of murder probeBlake Barrass, aged 14 and Tristan Barrass, 13, were among six children taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the house at 7.30am that day.
The two teenagers later died.
Post mortem examinations have been carried out but the results have not been released by detectives for ‘operational reasons’.
Among the floral tributes left in Gregg House Road are a number of heartbreaking messages, including one from a friend of one of the boys, which reads: “I will always remember our skiing trip together.
“It was one amazing unforgettable time we had together.
“Always in my heart, bro. See you again soon.”
Candles and balloons have also been left among the flowers.
Sarah Barrass, 34, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen and 37-year-old Brandon Machin, of no fixed abode, are both due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court today accused of murder.
They were remanded in custody after appearing before Sheffield magistrates yesterday.
Barrass is also accused of three counts of attempted murder against two other children.
Those children – as well as two other youngsters – cannot be named for legal reasons.
A High Court injunction banning their identification covers social media comments, photographs or anything else that could lead to their identification.
South Yorkshire Police has warned that those who name the youngsters could be charged with contempt of court.
More to follow.