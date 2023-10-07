The 42-year-old victim was found unconscious near to a Thurnscoe and died a week later.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of Barnsley man Scott Jackson.

Officers were called to High Street, Thurnscoe, at around 12.24am on September 24 following reports that a man had been found unconscious after being assaulted near the Butchers Arms public house.

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of 42-year-old Scott Jackson in an alleged assault.

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Scott, was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff, he sadly later died in hospital on October 3.

Yesterday (October 6) three men were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Thomas Bushby, 25, of Wensley Street, Barnsley and Max Lowson, 26, of Lancaster Street, Barnsley are charged with manslaughter.

The third man, aged 24, has been released on bail pending further investigation.

Scott's family is being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries remain ongoing and officers are encouraging anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the incident to contact the police.