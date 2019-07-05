Scam warning to elderly Sheffield motorists over fake fine fraudsters
Fake police officers and traffic wardens are targeting elderly motorists in Sheffield.
Action Fraud have seen an increase in reports and intelligence involving incidents in which elderly victims are being approached while parked in a car park by a suspect.
The victim is then told by the suspect that they have parked illegally or broken a speed limit and a photo has been taken of their car for ‘evidence’.
The suspect then advises the victim that they will face a substantial penalty fine unless they pay a smaller, upfront fee immediately.
Those who opt for paying the smaller penalty are directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN, however these parking meters have been tampered with in order to retain the card details.
Once the victim inserts their card and are asked for their PIN, the suspect will watch over their shoulder in order to gain their PIN.
Once victims input their details, the card is then retained by the machine upon which the suspect will tell the victim to seek help from the company who operates the parking meter or their bank.
Action Fraud said: “If you are suspicious about the authenticity of the fine, do not pay it until you have verified it with your local council.
“Always shield your PIN from view when using an ATM machine, and never share your PIN with anyone.
“If your bank card is retained by an ATM machine, contact your bank immediately to inform them.”